Cheung Ka-lok is on trial accused of falsifying approval for visits to Tai Lam Centre for Women, where Paola Andrea Galvis Silva was being held. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police inspector forged supervisor’s signature to visit Colombian woman in prison, court told
- Former anti-triad inspector on trial at Eastern Court charged with two counts each of possessing and using a false instrument
- Cheung Ka-lok denies faking approval for private visits, his lawyer says detainee was an unregistered informant
Topic | Hong Kong courts
