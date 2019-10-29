Three robbers unscrewed the wheel of a Land Rover to lure its driver out and rob him in Sai Kung. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police hunt for wheel-tampering robbers that targeted Sai Kung bakery owner in dawn attack
- Victim tried to drive off in his Land Rover, but found the rear wheel had been tampered with, before masked culprits threatened him with a knife and stole HK$90,000
Topic | Crime
