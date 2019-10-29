Jurors at the High Court were told they would have to decide whether Shum’s attack led to Wong’s death or whether he acted in self-defence. Photo: Roy Issa
Love dispute turned fatal after man tried to defend his ex-lover from her jealous boyfriend, Hong Kong court hears
- Wong Yat-ming saw his girlfriend and Shum Man-fai eating together in Kowloon City last July, before rushing to confront her
- When Shum came to rescue the two men fought before Wong fell and hit his head on rack outside wine shop
