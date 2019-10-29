Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Officers, pictured back in July, have been out on the streets for months dealing with protests, which the force says has taken its toll on other forms of policing. Photo: Edmond So Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Burglars exploiting Hong Kong protests to target homes and businesses while police are distracted, force says

  • Police record 74 per cent rise in number of reported break-ins over summer period, compared with last year
  • Criminals take advantage as force dedicates resources to handling anti-government demonstrations
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 9:40pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Officers, pictured back in July, have been out on the streets for months dealing with protests, which the force says has taken its toll on other forms of policing. Photo: Edmond So Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.