A former anti-triad detective is on trial accused of forging his supervisor’s signature to gain access to a detained woman. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong detective had ‘intimate relationship’ with woman he visited in prison using supervisor’s forged signature, court hears
- Magistrate says there is a case to answer after prosecutor tells Eastern Court that defendant faked approval for private visits to detained female
- Cheung Ka-lok denies two counts each of possessing and using a false instrument
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A former anti-triad detective is on trial accused of forging his supervisor’s signature to gain access to a detained woman. Photo: SCMP