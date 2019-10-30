Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A former anti-triad detective is on trial accused of forging his supervisor’s signature to gain access to a detained woman. Photo: SCMP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong detective had ‘intimate relationship’ with woman he visited in prison using supervisor’s forged signature, court hears

  • Magistrate says there is a case to answer after prosecutor tells Eastern Court that defendant faked approval for private visits to detained female
  • Cheung Ka-lok denies two counts each of possessing and using a false instrument
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 7:30am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A former anti-triad detective is on trial accused of forging his supervisor’s signature to gain access to a detained woman. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.