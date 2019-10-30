Anti-riot police in action during an anti-government protest in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police decline to give details of new scheme which will enable identification of frontline officers during protests
- The force says it has introduced new ‘operational call signs’ – white tags affixed to officers’ vests, displaying their units and sections
- The issue of the policemen’s lack of identification has become the subject of several court challenges
Topic | Hong Kong courts
