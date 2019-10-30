A mother is launching a judicial review of the government’s mandatory live-in policy for domestic helpers. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong government sued in High Court by domestic helper who says employer insisted she lived at workplace but refused to accommodate her baby
- Mother challenges mandatory live-in policy, seeking declaration that helpers can stay outside workplace while on leave or holiday
- Yvette Dingle Fernandez says her boss demanded she stayed on site during maternity leave – without her baby
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s hundreds of thousands of foreign domestic helpers have been caught in the anti-government protest crisis. Illustration: SCMP
Hong Kong’s domestic helpers from Indonesia and the Philippines struggle through fear and pain of protest crisis
- Among those affected by months of anti-government protests are more than 398,000 foreign domestic workers
- Many are scared and considering leaving Hong Kong, others are choosing to work in Taipei, Singapore or Dubai
Topic | Hong Kong protests
