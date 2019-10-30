Channels

A mother is launching a judicial review of the government’s mandatory live-in policy for domestic helpers. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong government sued in High Court by domestic helper who says employer insisted she lived at workplace but refused to accommodate her baby

  • Mother challenges mandatory live-in policy, seeking declaration that helpers can stay outside workplace while on leave or holiday
  • Yvette Dingle Fernandez says her boss demanded she stayed on site during maternity leave – without her baby
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 10:49pm, 30 Oct, 2019

