Revellers in Lan Kwai Fong will be asked to remove make-up if it hinders identification on Thursday night, a senior police officer said. Photo: Felix Wong
Mask ban means Hong Kong police could start removing Halloween make-up, with anti-government protest heading for Lan Kwai Fong
- Anti-government activists plan march to Lan Kwai Fong, the nightlife area where a large Halloween party is an annual fixture
- Sources within the force say officers could ask anyone suspicious to remove all face coverings to check their identity
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Revellers dress up for a Halloween night event in Lan Kwai Fong Central, on October 31, 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
Allan Zeman expects Lan Kwai Fong to see its worst Halloween as planned protests are likely to spook revellers
- The Halloween street party in the nightlife district of Lan Kwai Fong is likely to have the least attendees in its 33-year history because of possible protests in the area
- Allan Zeman, the biggest landlord in the district who owns 300-plus pubs and restaurants, is willing to offer struggling tenants rent-free period of up to three weeks
