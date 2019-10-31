Channels

Revellers in Lan Kwai Fong will be asked to remove make-up if it hinders identification on Thursday night, a senior police officer said. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Mask ban means Hong Kong police could start removing Halloween make-up, with anti-government protest heading for Lan Kwai Fong

  • Anti-government activists plan march to Lan Kwai Fong, the nightlife area where a large Halloween party is an annual fixture
  • Sources within the force say officers could ask anyone suspicious to remove all face coverings to check their identity
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 1:31pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Revellers in Lan Kwai Fong will be asked to remove make-up if it hinders identification on Thursday night, a senior police officer said. Photo: Felix Wong
Revellers dress up for a Halloween night event in Lan Kwai Fong Central, on October 31, 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Allan Zeman expects Lan Kwai Fong to see its worst Halloween as planned protests are likely to spook revellers

  • The Halloween street party in the nightlife district of Lan Kwai Fong is likely to have the least attendees in its 33-year history because of possible protests in the area
  • Allan Zeman, the biggest landlord in the district who owns 300-plus pubs and restaurants, is willing to offer struggling tenants rent-free period of up to three weeks
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 12:38pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Revellers dress up for a Halloween night event in Lan Kwai Fong Central, on October 31, 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
