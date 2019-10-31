Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma is set to step down in January 2021 at 65. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong judiciary confirms retirement of Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma in January 2021
- Top judge says he will be 65 by then, his intended age to step down and spend more time with family
- Decision comes as city’s courts face intense scrutiny over handling of cases involving ongoing anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma Tao-li is to outline his retirement plans in the coming days, the Post understands. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma set to announce retirement, Andrew Cheung named front runner to succeed him
- Statement on future of city’s most senior judge expected within days, with judiciary under pressure amid protests
- Ma not looking to defer retirement in bid to ensure smooth succession, source says
Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma Tao-li is to outline his retirement plans in the coming days, the Post understands. Photo: Robert Ng