Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma is set to step down in January 2021 at 65. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong judiciary confirms retirement of Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma in January 2021

  • Top judge says he will be 65 by then, his intended age to step down and spend more time with family
  • Decision comes as city’s courts face intense scrutiny over handling of cases involving ongoing anti-government protests
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 7:00pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma is set to step down in January 2021 at 65. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma Tao-li is to outline his retirement plans in the coming days, the Post understands. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong’s Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma set to announce retirement, Andrew Cheung named front runner to succeed him

  • Statement on future of city’s most senior judge expected within days, with judiciary under pressure amid protests
  • Ma not looking to defer retirement in bid to ensure smooth succession, source says
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 9:30am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma Tao-li is to outline his retirement plans in the coming days, the Post understands. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.