Officers discovered 10 aluminium foil thermal bags containing cotton soaked in fuel and dozens of pressurised gas canisters on a flyover in Prince Edward. Photo:Handout
Hong Kong protests: police find pressurised gas canisters used to make bombs and arrest man selling stun guns online as force slams ‘monstrous violence’
- Force says dangerous weapons falling into hands of those with ill intentions is ‘bad omen’
- Police believe home-made device using canisters more commonly used for hotpot was intended to hurt officers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Officers discovered 10 aluminium foil thermal bags containing cotton soaked in fuel and dozens of pressurised gas canisters on a flyover in Prince Edward. Photo:Handout