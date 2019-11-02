Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Telegram and LIHKG mobile apps are popular with protesters. Photo: SMCP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s ban on posting online material inciting violence will be tough to enforce, while protesters brainstorm ideas to avoid being caught

  • Reactions from legal experts and lawmakers are mixed a day after court grants order amid months-long protest crisis
  • Exco member Ronny Tong says enforcement would be problematic because of user identification challenges and sites hosted overseas
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 1:46pm, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Telegram and LIHKG mobile apps are popular with protesters. Photo: SMCP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong has been rocked by almost five months of protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong court order bans posting and spreading of online messages inciting violence as anti-government protests continue

  • Interim injunction targets threats of violence intended, or likely to cause, unlawful bodily injury to any person and damage to any property
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jasmine Siu  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 7:21am, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has been rocked by almost five months of protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.