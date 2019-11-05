Channels

The extradition bill, designed to plug legal loopholes for criminal suspects, has triggered massive social unrest on Hong Kong’s streets since June. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Taiwanese suspect flees Hong Kong in echoes of murder case that led to extradition bill, triggering protest crisis

  • Suspect lands in Hong Kong, robs watches worth HK$1 million at gunpoint and returns to Taiwan within 24 hours, police say
  • Government source says prosecution unlikely because of city’s lack of extradition agreement with self-ruled island
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Nov, 2019

The extradition bill, designed to plug legal loopholes for criminal suspects, has triggered massive social unrest on Hong Kong’s streets since June. Photo: Felix Wong
