Johnny Mok SC at the High Court in November 2016. On Monday, Mok said the injured woman and her legal team had “raised smoke with any fire”. Photo: David Wong
Court battle intensifies over medical records of woman who suffered serious eye injury during Hong Kong protests
- Police lawyer accuses woman of impeding an investigation by seeking to access the warrants police used to obtain her medical records
- Court hears police obtained two warrants for Queen Elizabeth Hospital – one for her personal details and another for her admission records
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Johnny Mok SC at the High Court in November 2016. On Monday, Mok said the injured woman and her legal team had “raised smoke with any fire”. Photo: David Wong