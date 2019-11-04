One of men accused of attacking Bosco Kwok at the scene of the alleged crime on May 30, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
WhatsApp messages and alleged confession emerge in 2017 Black Hill murder case of Hong Kong war game enthusiast
- Bloodstained body of Bosco Kwok, 20, found at Black Hill on May 29, 2017, two days after he joined ‘night operations’ planned by fellow gamers
- Both defendants pleaded not guilty, but prosecutor alleges that one of the attackers admitted to the killing
Topic | Hong Kong courts
One of men accused of attacking Bosco Kwok at the scene of the alleged crime on May 30, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang