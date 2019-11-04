Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

One of men accused of attacking Bosco Kwok at the scene of the alleged crime on May 30, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

WhatsApp messages and alleged confession emerge in 2017 Black Hill murder case of Hong Kong war game enthusiast

  • Bloodstained body of Bosco Kwok, 20, found at Black Hill on May 29, 2017, two days after he joined ‘night operations’ planned by fellow gamers
  • Both defendants pleaded not guilty, but prosecutor alleges that one of the attackers admitted to the killing
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 9:12pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

One of men accused of attacking Bosco Kwok at the scene of the alleged crime on May 30, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.