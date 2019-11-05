Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Siu Wai-cheong turned himself in to police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong chef inflicted more than 70 wounds on wife while in rage, murder trial hears, saying: ‘There is no turning back. Either you die or I die’

  • Siu Wai-cheong attacked Wong Shuk-chun at their home in Affluence Garden, Tuen Mun, with a pair of scissors, court told
  • Couple had been in a feud for 10 years but had never resorted to violence until day of killing, prosecution says
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Siu Wai-cheong turned himself in to police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.