The attack occurred soon after 12.15am along Yiu Hing Road in Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong man in critical condition after being run off the road and stabbed by masked attackers
- Around 12.15am, the car the victim was travelling in was run off the road, before he was viciously set upon
- About 15 minutes later, a seven-seater car burst into flames outside a factory building in Kowloon Bay – which police think might be linked to the attack
Topic | Crime
