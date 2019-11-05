Riot police show up at Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing on Sunday night. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: student reporter alleges police officer made reference to sexual assault in threats during arrest
- Journalism student Nelson Tang ‘furious’ about officers’ use of sexual expressions regarding controversial police holding centre to harass him
- Tang, who has been released on bail, was arrested for ‘disorder in a public place’ and detained for 18 hours
