Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police show up at Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing on Sunday night. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student reporter alleges police officer made reference to sexual assault in threats during arrest

  • Journalism student Nelson Tang ‘furious’ about officers’ use of sexual expressions regarding controversial police holding centre to harass him
  • Tang, who has been released on bail, was arrested for ‘disorder in a public place’ and detained for 18 hours
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:42pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police show up at Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing on Sunday night. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.