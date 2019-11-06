Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

General view of The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong man jailed for three years for fatally punching his ex-lover’s boyfriend

  • Accused was defending himself and his ex-girlfriend when her boyfriend got enraged seeing them walk together
  • Judge admitted that the victim was the aggressor, but said ‘a life was lost’ and ‘the sentence must reflect the gravity of the offence’
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 10:58pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

General view of The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
The High Court in Admiralty, where Benny Tai, the University of Hong Kong law scholar, sought on Friday to have his travel ban lifted. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong retiree sentenced to two months jail for box cutter attack on schoolteacher during human chain demonstration

  • Fu Chu-biu, 65, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of wounding – and judge cites his 26 prior convictions, including nine related to violence
  • Separately, Sha Tin district councillor Hui Yui-yu and former Occupy leader Benny Tai also appear in Hong Kong courts
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
SCMP

Brian Wong  

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 2:27am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The High Court in Admiralty, where Benny Tai, the University of Hong Kong law scholar, sought on Friday to have his travel ban lifted. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.