Hong Kong man jailed for three years for fatally punching his ex-lover’s boyfriend
- Accused was defending himself and his ex-girlfriend when her boyfriend got enraged seeing them walk together
- Judge admitted that the victim was the aggressor, but said ‘a life was lost’ and ‘the sentence must reflect the gravity of the offence’
Hong Kong retiree sentenced to two months jail for box cutter attack on schoolteacher during human chain demonstration
- Fu Chu-biu, 65, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of wounding – and judge cites his 26 prior convictions, including nine related to violence
- Separately, Sha Tin district councillor Hui Yui-yu and former Occupy leader Benny Tai also appear in Hong Kong courts
The High Court in Admiralty, where Benny Tai, the University of Hong Kong law scholar, sought on Friday to have his travel ban lifted. Photo: Roy Issa