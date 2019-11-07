Lasers have become part of protesters’ toolkit since the unrest erupted in the summer. Photo: Winson Wong
Boy, 16, is first to be convicted of possessing laser pointer at Hong Kong protests
- Teenager found guilty of two offences relating to possession of offensive weapons at September 21 protest
- Magistrate rules the devices could be offensive weapons depending on intent and context
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Lasers have become part of protesters’ toolkit since the unrest erupted in the summer. Photo: Winson Wong
Students hold a sit-in at Ying Wa College, one of several pupil protests held across the city on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong pupils cover faces in citywide protests marking one month since mask ban introduced
- Students from at least five schools take part in demonstrations, including a march in support of two arrested students from elite secondary
- The controversial ban was brought in on October 5 to curb anti-government unrest that has gripped city since June
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students hold a sit-in at Ying Wa College, one of several pupil protests held across the city on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong