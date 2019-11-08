Channels

A police officer slashed in the neck by an anti-government protester faces months of speech therapy and will likely suffer permanent damage to his voice. Photo: TVB News
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer slashed in neck reveals fears of leaving behind his family and the difficulty of talking to his children because of his injury

  • Sergeant with 20 years of experience remains on sick leave after attack with box cutter in Kwun Tong MTR station on October 13
  • He needs medical consultations every two weeks, speech therapy for at least six months and is likely to suffer permanent damage to his voice
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:13am, 8 Nov, 2019

Wang Zhenmin said Hong Kong “will be over” if it fails to pass national security legislation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

China still counting on Hong Kong to enact its own national security law ‘or the city will face unbearable cost’, says Beijing adviser

  • ‘Costs for Hong Kong will be unbearable’ if it does not act, Wang Zhenmin says
  • Fears that Beijing could impose the legislation itself after last week’s meeting of Communist Party elite made national security a priority
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 11:35pm, 7 Nov, 2019

