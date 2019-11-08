A police officer slashed in the neck by an anti-government protester faces months of speech therapy and will likely suffer permanent damage to his voice. Photo: TVB News
Hong Kong police officer slashed in neck reveals fears of leaving behind his family and the difficulty of talking to his children because of his injury
- Sergeant with 20 years of experience remains on sick leave after attack with box cutter in Kwun Tong MTR station on October 13
- He needs medical consultations every two weeks, speech therapy for at least six months and is likely to suffer permanent damage to his voice
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Wang Zhenmin said Hong Kong “will be over” if it fails to pass national security legislation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China still counting on Hong Kong to enact its own national security law ‘or the city will face unbearable cost’, says Beijing adviser
- ‘Costs for Hong Kong will be unbearable’ if it does not act, Wang Zhenmin says
- Fears that Beijing could impose the legislation itself after last week’s meeting of Communist Party elite made national security a priority
