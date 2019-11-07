Hong Lok Yuen in Tai Po, where of the wh. Photo: Winson Wong
Wife of man who sparked Hong Kong’s largest financial probe in decades injured in knife attack in Tai Po
- Fifty-five-year-old woman was in a car when another vehicle rammed hers and a masked attacker emerged
- Citywide manhunt under way for two suspects
The attack occurred soon after 12.15am along Yiu Hing Road in Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong man in critical condition after being run off the road and stabbed by masked attackers
- About 15 minutes after vicious assault, a seven-seater car burst into flames outside a factory building in Kowloon Bay – which police think might be linked to attack
