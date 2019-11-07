Channels

The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

University of Hong Kong student jailed for six weeks for carrying retractable baton for self-defence

  • Chen Zimou said in court he feared for his safety due to prevailing anti-mainland sentiment and violent protests in Hong Kong
  • He bought the baton online after he suffered serious injuries in an assault in Zhuhai last year
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 10:59pm, 7 Nov, 2019

