The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
University of Hong Kong student jailed for six weeks for carrying retractable baton for self-defence
- Chen Zimou said in court he feared for his safety due to prevailing anti-mainland sentiment and violent protests in Hong Kong
- He bought the baton online after he suffered serious injuries in an assault in Zhuhai last year
