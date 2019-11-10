A picture showing a police officer outside a medical ward in Queen Elizabeth Hospital was circulated widely online. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong teenager has abortion following allegations she was gang-raped in police station, but force says investigation shows inconsistencies
- Police confirm a lawyer reported case to Complaints Against Police Office, claiming his client was raped inside Tsuen Wan Police Station
- But source insider says her descriptions of police station and setting of the room also fail to match reality
