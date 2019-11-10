Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A picture showing a police officer outside a medical ward in Queen Elizabeth Hospital was circulated widely online. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Hong Kong teenager has abortion following allegations she was gang-raped in police station, but force says investigation shows inconsistencies

  • Police confirm a lawyer reported case to Complaints Against Police Office, claiming his client was raped inside Tsuen Wan Police Station
  • But source insider says her descriptions of police station and setting of the room also fail to match reality
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 12:26am, 10 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A picture showing a police officer outside a medical ward in Queen Elizabeth Hospital was circulated widely online. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.