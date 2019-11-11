Chris Tang is set to lead Hong Kong’s police force during its most challenging period in decades. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police No 2 Chris Tang expected to take over as city’s top cop next week
- New police commissioner has to deal with violent protest clashes, restore confidence in force
- Officer with an ‘iron fist against crime’ has been seen on Hong Kong streets during unrest
