SCMP
A man was assaulted and set on fire with flammable solution in an attempted murder case after he chased after a group of masked protesters who sabotaged MTR facilities at a Hong Kong railway station during lunchtime on 11 November 2019. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong father of two ‘burned alive’ after chasing protesters at MTR station in grisly act of violence police classify as attempted murder

  • Leung Chi-cheung, a 57-year-old father of two daughters, now fighting for his life in hospital with severe burns to nearly 30 per cent of his body
  • Victim confronted group of protesters after they vandalised Ma On Shan station – but he was doused with flammable fluid and set alight
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 8:04pm, 11 Nov, 2019

