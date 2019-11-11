A man was assaulted and set on fire with flammable solution in an attempted murder case after he chased after a group of masked protesters who sabotaged MTR facilities at a Hong Kong railway station during lunchtime on 11 November 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong father of two ‘burned alive’ after chasing protesters at MTR station in grisly act of violence police classify as attempted murder
- Leung Chi-cheung, a 57-year-old father of two daughters, now fighting for his life in hospital with severe burns to nearly 30 per cent of his body
- Victim confronted group of protesters after they vandalised Ma On Shan station – but he was doused with flammable fluid and set alight
Topic | Crime
A man was assaulted and set on fire with flammable solution in an attempted murder case after he chased after a group of masked protesters who sabotaged MTR facilities at a Hong Kong railway station during lunchtime on 11 November 2019. Photo: Handout