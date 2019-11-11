A police officer (left) fired three live shots in Sai Wan Ho on Monday morning. Photo: Nova Tam
Hong Kong police officer who shot protester receives death threats against children after personal details released online, force says
- Station sergeant opened fire on a college student, surnamed Chow, 21, near Sai Wan Ho MTR station, where protesters had blocked roads
- Parents and former students of his daughters’ school write to management to ask if officer is still suitable to head PTA
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A police officer (left) fired three live shots in Sai Wan Ho on Monday morning. Photo: Nova Tam