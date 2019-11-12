The incident occurred at about 7.20am on Monday at a road crossing. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: shot student remains in critical condition after surgery to remove right kidney, part of liver and bullet, as arguments rage over force used
- Station sergeant shot 21-year-old in the abdomen at a road crossing in Sai Wan Ho at 7.20am following confrontation at a road crossing
- While footage shows the unarmed protester approaching officer, police accuse him of trying to snatch sergeant’s pistol
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters set fire to roadblocks disrupting traffic outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin early on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Tear gas fired on campuses for first time as student protesters battle police at Chinese University, Polytechnic University and University of Hong Kong
- More than 100 tear gas rounds, sponge grenades and rubber bullets were fired by police, while student protesters hurled bricks and petrol bombs
- Protests and transport chaos prompt 11 universities to cancel classes – 10 will continue to suspend classes on Tuesday
