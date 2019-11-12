Hong Kong police on July 5, 2018, arrest a man in Tsing Yi thought to be responsible for the spate of needles sticking out of bus seats. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong man who stuck sewing needles in KMB bus seats to injure passengers sentenced to two years in prison
- Mok Cham-sum, 32, admitted to trying to hurt three women by placing sewing needles seats of KMB buses – triggering a series of copycat incidents
- Judge says Mok’s clear criminal record and the minor injuries suffered by victims saved him from a longer imprisonment
