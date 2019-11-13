Members of the Correctional Services Department’s Regional Response Team would make up the bulk of the new unit protecting key sites in Hong Kong, the Post has been told. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: ‘special police’ unit will be unveiled this week to ease pressure on embattled force, sources say
- Elite unit of 80, sourced mainly from prison riot team, set to be deployed to safeguard key sites in city
- Police chief to announce new squad within days following approval from Hong Kong leader under public order legislation
A video grab of the incident showing the moment before a protester approaching an officer is shot. Photo: AFP/ Cupid News
Hong Kong policeman who shot protester did not deviate from guidelines, police say, adding that another officer who moved suspect was ‘unaware of injury’
- Force defends officer’s actions and says he is on leave because of injuries, with a more detailed investigation pending
- Police do not address questions on why no warning shot was fired
