Members of the Correctional Services Department’s Regional Response Team would make up the bulk of the new unit protecting key sites in Hong Kong, the Post has been told. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: ‘special police’ unit will be unveiled this week to ease pressure on embattled force, sources say

  • Elite unit of 80, sourced mainly from prison riot team, set to be deployed to safeguard key sites in city
  • Police chief to announce new squad within days following approval from Hong Kong leader under public order legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:15am, 13 Nov, 2019

Members of the Correctional Services Department's Regional Response Team would make up the bulk of the new unit protecting key sites in Hong Kong, the Post has been told. Photo: Felix Wong
A video grab of the incident showing the moment before a protester approaching an officer is shot. Photo: AFP/ Cupid News
Politics

Hong Kong policeman who shot protester did not deviate from guidelines, police say, adding that another officer who moved suspect was ‘unaware of injury’

  • Force defends officer’s actions and says he is on leave because of injuries, with a more detailed investigation pending
  • Police do not address questions on why no warning shot was fired
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:39am, 13 Nov, 2019

A video grab of the incident showing the moment before a protester approaching an officer is shot. Photo: AFP/ Cupid News
