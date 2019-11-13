People gather outside Sha Tin Court to offer support to five Chinese University students charged on Wednesday with rioting. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: five Chinese University students charged with rioting over Monday’s disturbance on Sha Tin campus
- One defendant unable to attend court hearing as he was still in Prince of Wales Hospital, while two others showed up with apparent injuries
- All five accused of taking part in a riot in the vicinity of Postgraduate Hall near No 2 bridge at the university
