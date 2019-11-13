The 70-year-old man was among more than 20 local residents who were clearing bricks left by protesters outside Sheung Shui MTR station. Photo: Frame Grab
Elderly Hong Kong man clings to life after hit in head by brick thrown by anti-government protesters during clash with residents in Sheung Shui
- Man, 70, in critical condition after hit by a hurled brick as black-clad group fought with residents
- He becomes second victim to suffer life-threatening injuries in an attack by protesters since Monday
