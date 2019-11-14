A fire burns across a flower bed outside Sha Tin Magistrates’ Court in the New Territories on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong barristers condemn arson attack on court building, calling it ‘corrosive’ to rule of law
- Bar Association says it ‘strongly deplores’ attack outside Sha Tin Magistrates’ Court that left a two-metre blaze burning across a flower bed
- Police say protesters targeted the building because they were unhappy with a ruling that rejected a student leader’s bid to bar officers from campus
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
A fire burns across a flower bed outside Sha Tin Magistrates’ Court in the New Territories on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook