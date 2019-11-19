Channels

Chris Tang is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday morning as the Commissioner of Police. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

New Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang tells residents: the force cannot end the protests alone

  • Tang worries people only point fingers at police, turn blind eye to mob violence
  • Rejecting charges of brutality, new chief says worsening violence is ‘close to terrorism’
  • Police restraint through crisis ‘shows Hong Kong force is still Asia’s finest’
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:35am, 19 Nov, 2019

Chris Tang is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday morning as the Commissioner of Police. Photo: Nora Tam
Police chief Stephen Lo is the only commissioner in 175 years to retire without any fanfare. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

No fanfare, no farewell dinner as Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo makes a quiet exit amid protests

  • Lo’s tenure saw crime rate fall to 48-year low, but trust in police has plummeted
  • A 35-year career ends with unforgiving critics slamming his handling of 2019 protests
Topic |   Hong Kong police
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 2:38pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Police chief Stephen Lo is the only commissioner in 175 years to retire without any fanfare. Photo: Dickson Lee
