Chris Tang is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday morning as the Commissioner of Police. Photo: Nora Tam
New Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang tells residents: the force cannot end the protests alone
- Tang worries people only point fingers at police, turn blind eye to mob violence
- Rejecting charges of brutality, new chief says worsening violence is ‘close to terrorism’
- Police restraint through crisis ‘shows Hong Kong force is still Asia’s finest’
Topic | Hong Kong police
Police chief Stephen Lo is the only commissioner in 175 years to retire without any fanfare. Photo: Dickson Lee
No fanfare, no farewell dinner as Hong Kong police chief Stephen Lo makes a quiet exit amid protests
- Lo’s tenure saw crime rate fall to 48-year low, but trust in police has plummeted
- A 35-year career ends with unforgiving critics slamming his handling of 2019 protests
