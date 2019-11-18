Water cannons approach radicals at PolyU, who have occupied the campus over Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Polytechnic University war zone: how Hong Kong radicals got boxed in by police after two days of ferocious clashes
- Sunday’s ugly battles end with police blocking campus exits, ordering radicals to leave
- Campus a disaster zone as mob hurls petrol bombs at police, sets PolyU entrance ablaze
Topic | Hong Kong protests
