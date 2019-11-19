Ramanjit Singh, also known as Romi, has been facing extradition to India for his alleged role in a jailbreak and other offences in 2016. Photo: Handout
Indian fugitive Romi can be extradited, Hong Kong court rules
- Indian government had demanded Ramanjit Singh’s surrender over criminal cases they said are equivalent of 28 serious offences in Hong Kong
- Singh, who was wanted in connection with 2016 prison break, claimed he was being persecuted for support of Sikh separatist movement
