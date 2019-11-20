A police officer with a submachine gun during a clash with protesters on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Police respond to deadlier mob attacks by bringing out lethal anti-riot weapons not used earlier in unrest
- Semi-automatic rifles and submachine guns now seen at front line of clashes
- Officers have stiffened response to masked radicals’ use of more petrol bombs, even arrows
Topic | Hong Kong police
A police officer with a submachine gun during a clash with protesters on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong