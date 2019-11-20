Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s Customs and Excise Department seized 1.57 million tablets of suspected fenethylline being shipped to Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers in terrorist drug bust as they seize HK$245 million shipment of ‘chemical courage’

  • Officials find 1.57 million tablets in container heading to Saudi Arabia from Syria
  • Drugs popular with Isis fighters and bust is biggest of its kind in Hong Kong’s history
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s Customs and Excise Department seized 1.57 million tablets of suspected fenethylline being shipped to Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.