SCMP
Police officers block a road in Lan Kwai Fong on October 31 to prevent anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Department of Justice asks High Court to suspend ruling that anti-mask law is unconstitutional – as it scrambles to defend the legislation

  • Request comes ahead of an expected appeal by the Department of Justice to reinstate the now suspended anti-mask law
  • Justice department asks that mask ban and ordinance ‘remain valid and of legal effect’ until final verdict reached
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Alvin Lum  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 12:12am, 21 Nov, 2019

