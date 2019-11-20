Police officers block a road in Lan Kwai Fong on October 31 to prevent anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Department of Justice asks High Court to suspend ruling that anti-mask law is unconstitutional – as it scrambles to defend the legislation
- Request comes ahead of an expected appeal by the Department of Justice to reinstate the now suspended anti-mask law
- Justice department asks that mask ban and ordinance ‘remain valid and of legal effect’ until final verdict reached
