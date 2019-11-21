Channels

The mother pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of her child. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong mother serving suspended jail term for child neglect placed on probation for hitting boy, 4, with hanger

  • Case came to light when teacher found multiple bruise marks on boy’s face and upon inquiry child revealed he had been hit with hanger while doing homework
  • Mother, 30, had previously burned charcoal while her children were at home and threatened to kill them
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 5:48pm, 21 Nov, 2019

