The mother pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of her child. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong mother serving suspended jail term for child neglect placed on probation for hitting boy, 4, with hanger
- Case came to light when teacher found multiple bruise marks on boy’s face and upon inquiry child revealed he had been hit with hanger while doing homework
- Mother, 30, had previously burned charcoal while her children were at home and threatened to kill them
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The mother pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of her child. Photo: Nora Tam