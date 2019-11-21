The mask ban was implemented in October to quell the months-long unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong court postpones decision on whether to retain or suspend ruling which deemed anti-mask law unconstitutional
- On Monday, Justices Anderson Chow and Godfrey Lam ruled the mask ban, which was implemented in October, unconstitutional
- Justice department had then written to the judges to keep the ban ‘valid and of legal effect’ until a final verdict was reached
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
