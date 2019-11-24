The man was a crewman on the yacht Sweet Dream, which is moored at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police investigate death of crewman who fell from yacht in Victoria Harbour
- Police say 48-year-old accidentally fell overboard on Saturday and rescue efforts by a fellow crewman failed
- Accident occurred aboard the Sweet Dream, a 47-foot yacht whose owner is a member of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
The man was a crewman on the yacht Sweet Dream, which is moored at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Photo: Handout