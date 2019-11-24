Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The man was a crewman on the yacht Sweet Dream, which is moored at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigate death of crewman who fell from yacht in Victoria Harbour

  • Police say 48-year-old accidentally fell overboard on Saturday and rescue efforts by a fellow crewman failed
  • Accident occurred aboard the Sweet Dream, a 47-foot yacht whose owner is a member of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 8:40pm, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The man was a crewman on the yacht Sweet Dream, which is moored at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.