Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People queue up to cast their ballots for the district council elections at a polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Law and Crime

Beijing must reassess Hong Kong situation as pro-democracy camp wins big, analysts say

  • One option is to hold a commission of inquiry into fallout from protests, former minister says
  • Beijing will have to decide whether Carrie Lam will continue as chief executive or not, political scientist says
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 9:32am, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

People queue up to cast their ballots for the district council elections at a polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and overwhelming defeat

  • By 9am, pro-democracy camp has won 17 out of 18 district councils, after all were previously under pro-establishment control
  • Result set to give pan-democrat bloc significant increase in seats on election committee that selects city’s chief executive
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 9:30am, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.