People queue up to cast their ballots for the district council elections at a polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Beijing must reassess Hong Kong situation as pro-democracy camp wins big, analysts say
- One option is to hold a commission of inquiry into fallout from protests, former minister says
- Beijing will have to decide whether Carrie Lam will continue as chief executive or not, political scientist says
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and overwhelming defeat
- By 9am, pro-democracy camp has won 17 out of 18 district councils, after all were previously under pro-establishment control
- Result set to give pan-democrat bloc significant increase in seats on election committee that selects city’s chief executive
