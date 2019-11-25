Masked anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong mask law: government lodges appeal against court ruling that face covering ban is unconstitutional
- Department of Justice confirms notice of appeal had been served to High Court and 25 pan-democrats who successfully applied for judicial review
- Government expected to challenge High Court judges’ interpretation of the Basic Law
Topic | Hong Kong courts
