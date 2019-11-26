Bricks are seen on the pavement of Nathan Road in Mong Kok on February 9, 2016. Photo: Edward Wong
Mong Kok rioter jailed for 46 months in Hong Kong for role in 2016 clashes
- Amy Pat Wai-fun threw objects into a fire and also dug up bricks which were later used by some protesters to attack riot police on February 9
- While the judge was sympathetic towards Pat, who had an intellectual disability, he said it could not be used as an excuse to ‘evade criminal liabilities’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
