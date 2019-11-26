Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man who spat at police officer during unlawful rally gets 10 months in jail, marking heaviest sentence since unrest broke out

  • Ng Ting-pong, 43, spat in the face of Senior Superintendent Mak Man-yu and sprayed paint on a glass window at police headquarters
  • Judge says attack was an insult to the force, while also ordering Ng to pay police HK$1,670 in cleaning fees for vandalised window
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 8:03pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.