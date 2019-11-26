The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: man who spat at police officer during unlawful rally gets 10 months in jail, marking heaviest sentence since unrest broke out
- Ng Ting-pong, 43, spat in the face of Senior Superintendent Mak Man-yu and sprayed paint on a glass window at police headquarters
- Judge says attack was an insult to the force, while also ordering Ng to pay police HK$1,670 in cleaning fees for vandalised window
Topic | Hong Kong protests
