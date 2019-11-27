There have been hundreds of complaints made against officers during the Hong Kong protests, all of which are still being processed, the city’s security chief says. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong police receive 1,200 complaints over handling of anti-government protests
- Officers face barrage of allegations during increasingly violent unrest, no one has been disciplined so far
- Security chief reveals scale of protest response to lawmakers, with 10,000 tear gas rounds fired and more than 5,800 arrests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
There have been hundreds of complaints made against officers during the Hong Kong protests, all of which are still being processed, the city’s security chief says. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police and protesters clashed more than a week ago around the PolyU campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police mull entering besieged campus with a warrant to clear last of anti-government protesters
- Two teams from Polytechnic University have failed to convince any last holdouts to leave the site
- Source cites need to clear occupiers and ‘dangerous items’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police and protesters clashed more than a week ago around the PolyU campus. Photo: Sam Tsang