There have been hundreds of complaints made against officers during the Hong Kong protests, all of which are still being processed, the city’s security chief says. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police receive 1,200 complaints over handling of anti-government protests

  • Officers face barrage of allegations during increasingly violent unrest, no one has been disciplined so far
  • Security chief reveals scale of protest response to lawmakers, with 10,000 tear gas rounds fired and more than 5,800 arrests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 6:58pm, 27 Nov, 2019

Police and protesters clashed more than a week ago around the PolyU campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police mull entering besieged campus with a warrant to clear last of anti-government protesters

  • Two teams from Polytechnic University have failed to convince any last holdouts to leave the site
  • Source cites need to clear occupiers and ‘dangerous items’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 5:57pm, 27 Nov, 2019

