Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School, where the case occurred. Photo: Facebook
Two Hong Kong secondary school students arrested over substance suspected to be powerful explosive TATP
- Form Six pupil, 18, had shown powder wrapped in aluminium foil to teacher at lunchtime, while younger schoolmate found with similar item
- Older suspect thought to have received substance from black-clad man in Mong Kok weeks ago
Topic | Crime
Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School, where the case occurred. Photo: Facebook