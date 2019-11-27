Dr Alvin Chan has won an appeal against his misconduct conviction in the case of a young child’s amputated finger. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong paediatrician Alvin Chan cleared of misconduct in case of child’s amputated finger
- Chan was acquitted on two counts of misconduct after the Court of Appeal found the Medical Council’s conviction last year ‘unsafe and unsatisfactory’
- The judgment concludes a decade-long dispute between Chan and the boy’s family
