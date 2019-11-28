Channels

The girl, referred to as X in court, claimed she was attacked inside Tsuen Wan Police Station. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong teen who claims she was gang-raped by police officers wins hearing against medical records search warrant

  • Teenager says incident occurred at Tsuen Wan Police Station on September 27 and police got access to her files and security footage of her doctor’s office
  • Her lawyer previously said warrant was ‘outrageous abuse of police power’
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 12:01pm, 28 Nov, 2019

The girl, referred to as X in court, claimed she was attacked inside Tsuen Wan Police Station. Photo: Nora Tam
