The rise in the number of online scamming cases had prompted Hong Kong police to mount the joint operation. Photo: Shutterstock
Syndicate that conned 139 women in love scams busted in joint operation by police from Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Singapore
- The syndicate swindled US$4.34 million from 139 women across the four locations
- Another three dozen suspects from the group were arrested for trying to launder the proceeds of the crime
