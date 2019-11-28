Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The rise in the number of online scamming cases had prompted Hong Kong police to mount the joint operation. Photo: Shutterstock
Law and Crime

Syndicate that conned 139 women in love scams busted in joint operation by police from Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Singapore

  • The syndicate swindled US$4.34 million from 139 women across the four locations
  • Another three dozen suspects from the group were arrested for trying to launder the proceeds of the crime
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 3:55pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The rise in the number of online scamming cases had prompted Hong Kong police to mount the joint operation. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.